UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Short Interest Update

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,900 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 229,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE UNF traded up $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.34. 1,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,387. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.71. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $134.16 and a 12-month high of $217.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UniFirst will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,252.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $159,980.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,710 shares of company stock valued at $565,013. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1,610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 554,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,301,000 after purchasing an additional 522,309 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,171,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $8,784,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,407,000 after acquiring an additional 43,336 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in UniFirst by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 30,161 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

