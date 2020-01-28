Unified Trust Company N.A. Purchases 206 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.1% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 42,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.73. 6,534,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,730,162. The stock has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.91 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.19.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

