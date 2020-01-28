Unified Trust Company N.A. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 24,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Amgen by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,129,000 after buying an additional 399,317 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Amgen by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,337,000 after buying an additional 274,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 404,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,295,000 after purchasing an additional 241,185 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,167. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.11.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.