UBS Group Raises Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target to $257.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its target price hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $242.00 to $257.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 291.83% from the stock’s previous close.

B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on Barnes Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.78.

NYSE B traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $65.59. 42,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,723. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $152,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Dempsey sold 23,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $1,410,183.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,184 shares of company stock worth $6,418,479 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,045,000 after buying an additional 114,410 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 493,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,308,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 256,029 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 94,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

