UBS Group Analysts Give Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €81.00 Price Target

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €81.00 ($94.19) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAX. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.40 ($100.47) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €80.94 ($94.12).

ETR SAX traded up €0.70 ($0.81) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €73.40 ($85.35). 38,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,494. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €42.66 ($49.60) and a 1-year high of €75.75 ($88.08). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €71.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €70.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of -284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.55, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

