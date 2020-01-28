UBS Group Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €84.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Warburg Research set a €72.90 ($84.77) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €68.09 ($79.17).

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €68.70 ($79.88) on Friday. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a fifty-two week high of €88.85 ($103.31). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €67.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.67.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

