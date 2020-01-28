U Network Hits Market Cap of $3.08 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. One U Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, DEx.top, Bibox and IDEX. During the last week, U Network has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a total market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $73,875.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000046 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official website is u.network . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC, HADAX and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.