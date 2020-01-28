Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) shot up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00, 397,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 432,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWST. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $708.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 73.98% and a negative net margin of 197.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $91,143.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,548.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 36,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $880,089.56. Insiders have sold a total of 78,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,693 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 7,776.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after buying an additional 836,324 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 55,285 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 31,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.