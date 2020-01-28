Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Twilio to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.79.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO stock opened at $120.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.10. Twilio has a 12 month low of $89.81 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue was up 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $192,292.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $4,176,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,285 shares of company stock worth $19,456,694. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,522,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 764,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,014,000 after acquiring an additional 179,808 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 735,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 724,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,684,000 after acquiring an additional 113,692 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 327,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,011,000 after acquiring an additional 102,589 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.