Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.22.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Twilio to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 7,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $755,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,285 shares of company stock worth $19,456,694. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 83.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,773,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Twilio by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,512,000 after acquiring an additional 65,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWLO stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,567. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.86. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $89.81 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.96 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

