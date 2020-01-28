Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Short Interest Up 24.5% in January

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the December 31st total of 811,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Tufin Software Technologies stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,061. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $31.04.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 54.40% and a negative net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

