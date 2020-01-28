Tsfg LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,364,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,346,000.

IVV traded up $3.86 on Tuesday, hitting $328.73. The company had a trading volume of 200,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,794. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $263.35 and a 12-month high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

