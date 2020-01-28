Truepoint Inc. Purchases 155 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $58,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.31. 4,710,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,833,555. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

