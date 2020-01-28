TrueFlip (TFL) Trading Up 27.3% This Week

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $109,215.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00005162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.12 or 0.03145653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00196044 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00123673 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

