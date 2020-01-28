TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 5,000 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth $2,387,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth $283,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth $81,000. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,528.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 33.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.36. 3,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,960. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $451.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1,621.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

FC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

