TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $754,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

American Tower stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,141. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $165.67 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 65.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total value of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

