TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,665.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,271,344. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

