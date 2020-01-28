TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,520 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,770,000. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,005,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,770,000 after buying an additional 878,222 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,814,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,525,000 after buying an additional 550,048 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 346,442.2% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 401,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,610,000 after buying an additional 401,873 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,262,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,669,000 after buying an additional 275,041 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.21. 582,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,210,975. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.