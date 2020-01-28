TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $19.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,453.56. The company had a trading volume of 786,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,011.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,393.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,269.67. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,527.47.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $63,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,968.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

