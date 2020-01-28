TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT remained flat at $$51.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. 489,479 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.93.

