TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 0.5% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

EFAV traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $74.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,622 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.71. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

