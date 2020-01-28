TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,555 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of XMLV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.53. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,071. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.67. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $54.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3789 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

