True North Commercial REIT (TNT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 18th

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE TNT.UN traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,761. The firm has a market cap of $678.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69. True North Commercial REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.14 and a twelve month high of C$7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.91.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNT.UN. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

