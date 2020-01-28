Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Position Raised by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $69,945,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,426,000 after purchasing an additional 226,050 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,092,000 after purchasing an additional 206,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,779,000 after purchasing an additional 182,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 492,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,544,000 after purchasing an additional 148,818 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $93.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $82.62 and a one year high of $114.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

