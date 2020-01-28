Toth Financial Advisory Corp Takes $573,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $48,077.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,423.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMP opened at $162.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.09 and a 200-day moving average of $150.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.09 and a twelve month high of $173.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

