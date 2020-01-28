Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 111.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEM. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 37.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,671,000 after acquiring an additional 357,910 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 1,548.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 90,419 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SEM. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

In other Select Medical news, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $552,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,439.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,845 shares of company stock valued at $6,075,282. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

