Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $56,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,269,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,140 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,458 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 380.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 959,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,459,000 after purchasing an additional 759,435 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,736,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,941,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,547,000 after purchasing an additional 574,327 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $297.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $240.63 and a twelve month high of $305.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.73.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

