Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $98,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors raised its position in AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $281.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.