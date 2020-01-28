Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $352,000 Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

