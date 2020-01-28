Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,911,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,052 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.4% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 13,375,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,268,000 after buying an additional 1,880,501 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,447,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,518,000 after buying an additional 834,527 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,120,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,878,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,183,000 after acquiring an additional 296,661 shares in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $6,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPD stock opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.24%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.