Tortoise Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHLL) Shares Up 0.1%

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLL) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03, approximately 5,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 137,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tortoise Acquisition stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.07% of Tortoise Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

