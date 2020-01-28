Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,576 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,434 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average of $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $102.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.5605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, October 7th. CSFB lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

