TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE TOG opened at C$3.94 on Tuesday. TORC Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of C$3.03 and a 12-month high of C$5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $864.11 million and a PE ratio of -977.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.86.

Get TORC Oil and Gas alerts:

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$142.20 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TORC Oil and Gas will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOG. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.58.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.