TokenPay Hits Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0728 or 0.00000807 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, TOPBTC, BiteBTC and Sistemkoin. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $211,538.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00050088 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00071019 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,007.68 or 0.99909267 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00037408 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 68.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000321 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,843,443 coins and its circulating supply is 16,645,598 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Liquid and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.