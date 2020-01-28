Titan Coin (TTN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $88.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, SouthXchange and Novaexchange. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $486,564.00 and approximately $88.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded 63.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00026331 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006181 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000490 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000100 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000123 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co . The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Novaexchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

