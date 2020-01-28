TheStreet Lowers Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATI. Barclays lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

ATI stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 43,055 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,887,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

