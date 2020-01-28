Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Trimmed by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 3.1% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $97,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 945.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 145.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.33. The stock had a trading volume of 23,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,488. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $235.90 and a one year high of $342.26. The company has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.33.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

