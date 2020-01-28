The Force Protocol (FOR) Trading Up 7.3% Over Last Week

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One The Force Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.12 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007589 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008955 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000468 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

