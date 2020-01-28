Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.53

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.53 and last traded at $92.44, with a volume of 767735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. KeyCorp set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 70.52%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $3,607,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,425,653.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $188,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,651,059 shares of company stock valued at $399,384,766. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

