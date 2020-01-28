TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several analysts recently commented on TU shares. Bank of America upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

TU stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,072. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05. TELUS has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in TELUS by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 8,527,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $303,512,000 after buying an additional 557,574 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,643,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,743,000 after buying an additional 457,931 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,293,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $108,142,000 after buying an additional 387,187 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TELUS by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,658,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,085,000 after buying an additional 247,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,848,000 after buying an additional 176,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

