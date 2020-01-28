Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.50

Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telkom SA Ltd ADS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Telkom SA Ltd ADS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45.

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following business units: Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Yellow Pages. The Openserve business unit includes broadband solutions, optical and carrier solutions, enterprise solutions; and interconnect-based services connecting South Africa to the world.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Telkom SA Ltd ADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkom SA Ltd ADS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.