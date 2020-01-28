Telemus Capital LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,465.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

HTGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price target on Hercules Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.85. Hercules Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 44.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.