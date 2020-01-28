Telemus Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,270 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 6,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 84,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 424,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,747,000 after purchasing an additional 88,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $3,474,688.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,492,480.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jason D. Papastavrou sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $455,551.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,305,048.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,241 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $146.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.85 and its 200 day moving average is $137.11. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.90 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

