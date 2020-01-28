Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) Short Interest Down 20.9% in January

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,400 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 851,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,399,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,236,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 503,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after acquiring an additional 28,205 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 75,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

TLK stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.29. 8,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,668. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average is $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

About Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

