Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko Sells 200 Shares

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total transaction of $75,142.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,664.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE TFX traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $380.38. The stock had a trading volume of 125,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,835. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $265.90 and a one year high of $389.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $374.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $648.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,339,247,000 after purchasing an additional 259,880 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 486,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $165,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 221,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $75,353,000 after acquiring an additional 173,592 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2,616.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after acquiring an additional 196,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

