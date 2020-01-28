Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Gap Down to $13.32

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.90, but opened at $13.32. Teck Resources shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 390,528 shares changing hands.

TECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

