Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Reaches New 52-Week High at $480.00

Shares of Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 480 ($6.31) and last traded at GBX 475 ($6.25), with a volume of 408135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 467.50 ($6.15).

TM17 has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Team17 Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Team17 Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital assumed coverage on Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 480 ($6.31) target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Team17 Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 402 ($5.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Team17 Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 430.40 ($5.66).

Get Team17 Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 393.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 324.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40.

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.