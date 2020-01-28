TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 449 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 430,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after buying an additional 102,760 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DWX opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $40.75.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

See Also: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.