TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,675,000 after acquiring an additional 762,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 468.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,320,000 after purchasing an additional 722,328 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,716,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,686,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,461,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,207,000 after purchasing an additional 383,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $155.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.89. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $166.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

