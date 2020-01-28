TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $154.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.28. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $137.67 and a 12-month high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

